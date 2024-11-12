Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an appeal to help find a missing woman whop was last seen almost two weeks ago.

Lorraine, 47, from Chichester has been missing since October 30. | Sussex Police

Lorraine, 47, from Chichester has not been seen since October 30 and has links to Gosport, Fareham, Eastbourne and Southampton. Sussex police have released an appeal to help find her as they are concerned for her welfare.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We're still searching for Lorraine, who is missing from Chichester. Lorraine is 5'1", with brown hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a long knee-length padded jacket, dark blue jeans, black trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack. Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 432 of 30/10.”