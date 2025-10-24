Police have released images of a man seven months after a fight in Southsea that left a woman with a broken wrist.

Police want to find this man | Hants police

Police attended the brawl involving two groups of people at around 10:15pm on 29 March outside of O’Neill’s on Albert Road in Southsea.

Police said: “During the incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted and sustained a broken wrist. We have been conducting a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, and have identified a man we would like to speak to, who may be able to provide us with more information.

“If this is you, or if you know who this man is, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting 44250137612, or report online via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers