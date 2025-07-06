Massive boom shocks Gosport after bomb discovered in garden

A massive boom was heard across Gosport after a bomb was discovered in a garden.

Heaton Road, Gosport | Google

Residents in Heaton Road and surrounding roads were forced to evacuate just after 3.30pm on Saturday after the device was discovered.

Police and the military swarmed to the location before the ordnance was safely removed and later taken for a controlled explosion.

Gosport Police said on Facebook: “At 3.36pm, police were called to an address on Heaton Road, Gosport. It was reported that unexploded ordnance was found in the garden of an address. A number of residents on Heaton Road and surrounding roads were evacuated as a precaution.”

A subsequent post around 6.30pm then said: “Thank you for your patience - the device has been removed by the military and will be taken for a controlled explosion at a secure location. It is safe for residents to return home.”

The post added: “Thank you very much for your patience, understanding and cooperation, once again.”

Meanwhile residents on social media expressed their shock at the dramatic turn of events, with locals hearing the explosion across the area. One person said: “We in Oxford Road thought Putin had dropped one on us.”

A second person wrote: “We heard the boom in Priddy's Hard.” A third posted: “We evacuated to the pub.”

A fourth said: “Heard the boom in Forton." A fifth person added: “So that's what the bang was. Hope it all went ok.”