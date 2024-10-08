Police release picture of wanted man over shoplifting of £14.64 from Sainsbury’s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The force has released a CCTV image of the slim white man aged between 35 to 40 with a shaven head with “some hair on top”.
It follows a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury’s on Tollbar Way, Hedge End, which involved the theft of £14.64 worth of groceries between 7.35am and 7.50am on Monday 23 September.
The man is around 5ft 10ins tall who was mostly clean shaven and was wearing a khaki green hooded jumper, black trousers, black casual shoes. “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” a police statement said.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240411021.”