Police have been seen in Fratton near a school carrying out enquiries relating to a Sri Lankan man who allegedly entered the UK illegally and committed a public order crime.

Sukirthan Thangrasha, of New Road, Fratton, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody to appear at the city’s crown court on October 20 with a trial date set for March 20 next year.

The 37-year-old faces charges of common assault, indecent exposure, a public order offence and entering the UK illegally contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971. The assault charge relates to an incident in Southampton and the alleged public order offence was in Portsmouth.

Following his court appearance last week, officers have been in the New Road area and close to Penbridge Junior School. The force confirmed they have been in the area, with a spokesperson saying: “Officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries in relation to (Sukirthan Thangrasha).”

A police spokesperson said last week: “A 37-year-old man has been charged with offences including an immigration offence, indecent exposure and public order in Southampton and Portsmouth.

“Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road in Portsmouth, who is a foreign national and states that he is originally from Sri Lanka, has been charged in relation to our investigations into the following incidents.

“On Friday 15 August, a 25-year-old man was assaulted in Highfield Lane in Southampton. He was not seriously hurt.

“On Friday 15 August, a man indecently exposed himself in Highfield Lane in Southampton. On Monday 15 September, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery close to New Road in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt.”