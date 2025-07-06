Police have given an update after three men were arrested during violent confrontations at an anti-migrant protest that blighted Southsea seafront on Saturday.

Violent clashes took place at the Southsea anti-migrant protest on Saturday

Running street battles flared between anti-migrant supporters and counter protesters by South Parade Pier and further along South Parade as officers battled to keep control amid unruly scenes.

Police were forced to issue a dispersal order from 2.30pm to 10pm, deploy pepper spray and draft in additional resources in a desperate bid to keep the peace. Videos showed protesters fighting, shouting abuse, spitting and facing off with each other in the melees.

Three arrests were made while police said one officer was assaulted. Giving an update on the arrests, the force said a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon has now been bailed until October 5.

A 40-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order was given a conditional caution, and an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a dispersal order has been released with no further action.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday evening: “We were made aware of a planned protest at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Saturday 5 July, with a counter protest also due to take place.

“The majority of the protest was peaceful, however there was some disorder from a minority of those in attendance. One officer was assaulted, no injuries were caused.”

District Commander for Portsmouth, Superintendent Paul Markham said on Saturday: “Our priority with protests is always public safety, and we worked closely with event organisers and local partners to ensure this.

“Policing protests requires us to balance the rights of those peacefully protesting and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe.

“Following the actions of a small minority of the protesters, we today took action by making arrests. Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest which must be respected. However, we will always take action when someone chooses to act outside the law.

"A dispersal order is in place in Southsea following instances of anti-social behaviour seen at this protest. The dispersal order was implemented to help officers protect the public and allow the wider community to see their neighbourhood quickly return to normality.

"The dispersal came into effect from 2.33pm on Saturday, 5 July, and will last until 10pm on Saturday 5 July. It covers the area pictured in the map."