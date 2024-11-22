Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing their murder investigation into the “unexplained” sudden death of a 38-year-old man found lifeless on Monday.

Murder probe in Somerstown after man, 38, dies. Police were at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road | Stuart Vaizey

The deceased man, who has not been named yet, was found dead in St Andrews Road, Somerstown, just after 10pm after welfare concerns had been raised, as reported. Police put up a crime scene and stood guard at the junction of St Andrews Road and Playfair Road on Monday and Tuesday.

No arrests have been made with police still treating the death as “unexplained” - with foul play still a possibility. Reports of other people being hurt in the incident were today dismissed by the force to The News. A spokesperson said of the probe’s current status: “The investigation is ongoing.”

The spokesperson told The News on Tuesday: “We were called just before 10.15pm on Monday 18 November by colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, with reports of a concern for welfare of a 38-year-old man on St. Andrews Road in Southsea.

“Officers attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.”