Masked hammer-wielding "raiders" break into mansion of legendary Pompey manager Harry Redknapp smashing door
The £5m mansion belonging to the former FA Cup winning boss and his wife Sandra was burgled by a gang who smashed through the front door. Crooks burst into the Dorset address, near the beach resort Sandbanks, last Friday night (July 25).
As first reported by The Sun, a source said: “It was clearly organised. The raiders must have known the house was empty. The criminals would only have to keep watch on the property and break in once the coast was clear, knowing the full layout of the house in advance.
“The raiders were all masked up. They used lump hammers and a sledgehammer to smash the front door open. They were caught on CCTV cameras breaking in and trying to ransack the property looking for valuables. It was clearly organised and they must have known the house was empty at the time.”
The national publication mooted that criminals may have checked the layout of the mansion on a property address advert. Once inside, they proceeded to help themselves to Sandra’s jewellery. Mr and Mrs Redknapp, both 78, were believed to be away at the time. A spokesman for Harry Redknapp said he doesn’t want to make a fuss, and it’s a matter for the police to handle.
Dorset Police said: “We received a report of a burglary at an address in Poole. Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the property. An investigation is underway into the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.”
Harry Redknapp, who played in midfield for both West Ham and AFC Bournemouth, managed Pompey on two separate occasions. After winning Division One and guiding the Blues to the Premier League in the 2002-2003 season, he proceeded to join bitter rival Southampton following a row with then-chairman Milan Mandaric in 2004.
After retaking the helm at Fratton Park - when the Saints were relegated - he managed the side to an FA Cup win in 2008 and brought European football to Portsmouth. The 78-year-old then left Portsmouth FC to manage Tottenham Hotspur, steering them to Champions League football - after his side previously lost to the Blues in the 2009-2010 FA Cup semi final.