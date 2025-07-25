An “emergency” counter protest has been called in Portsmouth today (Friday) in response to an anti-migrant protest - less than three weeks after violent confrontations erupted along Southsea seafront.

Campaigners are set to gather at the Royal Beach Hotel, Queen Street, at 6pm to voice their opposition to migrants being homed in the city.

A poster advertising the event, which will also see simultaneous rallies in Southampton and Bournemouth, said the “peaceful protests” were “against illegal men being housed in hotels”.

Violent clashes took place at the Southsea anti-migrant protest on July 5

In response, an “emergency counter protest” will take place at 5.30pm by South Parade Pier. “This is a peaceful counter protest called by Stand Up to Racism Portsmouth to show friendship and solidarity with refugees, who should not be blamed or smeared for the crimes of others,” a social media post said.

It comes as three men were arrested during violent confrontations at an anti-migrant protest that blighted Southsea seafront on Saturday July 5.

Running street battles flared between anti-migrant supporters and counter protesters by South Parade Pier and further along South Parade as officers battled to keep control amid unruly scenes.

Police were forced to issue a dispersal order from 2.30pm to 10pm, deploy pepper spray and draft in additional resources in a desperate bid to keep the peace. Videos showed protesters fighting, shouting abuse, spitting and facing off with each other in the melees.

A 64-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon was bailed until October 5.

A 40-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order was given a conditional caution, and an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a dispersal order was released with no further action.