Portsmouth arsonist backed by military charities in court for endangering life after torching Gosport council block causing £180,000 worth of damage to 10 flats
AN ARSONIST backed by military charities appeared in court after endangering life when he torched a block of council flats causing £180,000 worth of damage.
Glyn Lovelock, 58, put lives in danger when his actions saw Archer House, The Redan, go up in flames on April 14 last year.
It led to 10 of the Gosport Borough Council-owned flats being evacuated and a man being taken to hospital and two guinea pigs being rescued.
A total of six fire appliances and 30 firefighters were deployed from Gosport, Fareham, Wickham and Southsea in a bid to control spiralling flames that had spread across the roof space.
Lovelock, of Cyprus Road, Fratton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence after admitting a charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life endangered.
But Lovelock had his sentence deferred for six months after a judge decided to allow the continuation of residential rehabilitative courses funded by military charities including the Royal British Legion and the Army Benevolent Fund.
Judge William Ashworth, speaking of the courses which cost a ‘huge amount of money to fund’, said: ‘You should be extremely grateful and not let them down. You must abide by the rules…if you breach then (the course) will end and you will be sentenced.
‘The deferment is to show concrete proof that you have addressed your drinking and underlying problems.’
He added: ‘The risk you put other people in was enormous. You are fortunate that various charities are supporting you.’
Lovelock will undergo a course at the Tom Harrison house - a specialist addiction recovery programme for UK Armed Forces veterans.
He is due back before court on February 17.
Group manager Andy Lock from Fareham Fire Station, speaking after the incident last year, said: ‘We were alerted by a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the building.
‘The fire had spread to the roof space and we had to evacuate 10 nearby flats. The occupants are still unable to return to their homes until we make sure the area is safe.
‘The fire service and police are working together to establish the cause of the fire.’
A police officer at the scene added: ‘We had to evacuate several flats and are working with the council to find somewhere for these residents to stay.’