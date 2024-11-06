A Portsmouth bully has been jailed for coercive behaviour that left a woman so scared she boarded up her house with planks of wood.

Daniel Paddon | Hants police

Menace Daniel Paddon, 43, of Aylward Street, Portsea, denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty of coercive controlling behaviour between August and November 2023, leading to him being locked up for three years and nine months.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Paddon had placed a tracking device on his victim’s car, showed up at her address and refused to leave, kicked her door in and sent many abusive messages, including threatening to harm her and her family and sending pin locations showing that he was outside her family’s homes.

The victim reported to police that Paddon’s behaviour had left her feeling hopeless and so frightened that she had boarded her house up with planks of wood.

During sentencing, Paddon was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly and excludes him from attending her address.

Speaking after the sentence, DI Katt Green from the Eastern Criminal Investigations Department said: “Paddon’s conduct over this period of time has understandably caused the victim considerable distress and anguish.

“Controlling coercive behaviour is an isolating and distressing crime and can have a devastating effect on those who experience it.

“We take every report of this nature extremely seriously and I hope this sentence gives people the confidence to come forward knowing that you will be supported. We would urge anyone who is the victim of harassment, stalking or controlling behaviour to report it to us, don’t suffer in silence.

“We recognise that not everyone will have the confidence to do so immediately. We are here for you and will listen, but if you don’t want to speak to a police officer, there are independent support services out there that can give you the help you need.”

For more information about how you can seek independent support, and the ways in which you can report domestic abuse, visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/

You can also report abuse to police by calling 101. In the event of an emergency or if someone is in danger, dial 999.