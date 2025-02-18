A 22-year-old from Portsmouth has been jailed for 18 months after being involved in supply of class A drugs with police hailing the prison sentence as a “clear message” they will not tolerate drug supply in the city.

Brandon Tipling, 22, of Greetham Street was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison on Friday, February 7 at Portsmouth Crown Court. He admitted to a number of offences including being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin, three thefts of bicycles, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage.

Brandon Tipling, 22, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin | Hampshire police

Police advised that Tipling’s age at the time of the supply offences was a factor in the sentence that was handed down. PC Mike Ashcroft from Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team said: “This custodial sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs or associated violence and crime in Portsmouth, or anywhere in Hampshire or on the Isle of Wight.”

Tipling was stopped by officers from the High Harm Team (now named Priority Crime Team) on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 following suspicious activity on Grafton Street. Officers found a phone, £290 in cash, and 49 deals of crack cocaine and heroin valued at nearly £500. The phone found had detailed messages on it that were consistent with the operation of a drug supply operation.

In addition to that incident, Tipling was also found to have stolen three bikes, two of which were from Fareham college in September 2024. CCTV also caught Tipling hiding a knife on a shelf in the Premier Store on Isambard Brunel Road on November 7, 2024 after a public order incident outside the shop.

PC Mike Ashcroft added: “Tipling’s age at the time he was caught with the deals of cocaine and heroin informed the sentence he was given. However, this court result demonstrates our commitment to our communities that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in the supply of drugs in our city, they will be arrested and untimely they will face their day in court”.