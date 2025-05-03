Portsmouth man arrested after sexual assault of woman in Copnor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested following a police appeal regarding an incident on Copnor Road on Wednesday, April 30. A woman in her 20s was touched inappropriately over her clothing by a stranger between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
Hampshire police subsequently released an appeal for help from the public and have confirmed that a man has now been arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “ Following a report of a sexual assault on a woman in her 20s on Copnor Road between 6.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, April 30, a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth has tonight (Friday, May 2) been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Police have thanked the public with their help in sharing the appeal.