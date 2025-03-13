Portsmouth man charged with burglary after car stolen in Winchester

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST
Police have charged a man with burglary after a car was stolen from a property in Winchester.

Mickey Kimber, 20, of All Saints Road, Portsmouth, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and vehicle interference after a car was stolen from an address in Andover Road North. The incident occurred at around 6.21am on Wednesday, March 12, with entry being forced to the property to steal the car keys.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a burglary in Winchester have charged a man. We were called at 6.21am yesterday, March 12, to reports of a car being stolen from an address on Andover Road North after entry was forced to the property to steal the keys.

“It was also reported that entry was forced to a garage at a neighbouring address and two vehicles were reportedly rummaged through.”

Kimber was remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (March 13).

A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were also arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of motor vehicle. They have been released on police bail.

