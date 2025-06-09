Portsmouth man arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after 60-year-old suffers serious head injury in Denmead
The incident occurred around 5.30pm in Bere Road on Sunday, June 8 with the man reportedly being punched. Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called just after 5.30pm yesterday (June 8) to a report of an altercation on Bere Road.
“A man in his 60s was reportedly punched and suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
“A 42-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.”