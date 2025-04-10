Swords seized in Gosport drug raid as police ramp up efforts to tackle drugs supply

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
Police have shared an image of a set of swords that were seized from a property during a recent drugs raid.

Two swords were taken from a property in Lees Lane, Gosport, last week during one of a number of warrants in the area last week to tackle issues affecting drug supply. While there was no one at the address and no arrests were made, officers seized the swords which could have been used as weapons.

Swords were seized by police during a raid of a property in Gosport. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “This was a pre-planned warrant that was executed at an address in Lees Lane, Gosport. No one was present in the address when officers entered, and no arrests were made.

“Police have been conducting a number of warrants in Gosport in recent days as part of ongoing efforts to tackle issues connected to drugs supply.

“We need the community to please keep reporting information about drugs supply to us. Every piece of information you give us helps us understand the scale of the problem, the areas affected, and ultimately who is involved.

“You can do this by calling 101, or submitting information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

“We don’t want drug dealing in our town, and we know our communities don’t want it either. Proactive police efforts such as warrants help us disrupt those we suspect of being involved in supply, as well as develop the intelligence picture around drug dealing networks.”

