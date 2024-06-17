Portsmouth shoplifter jailed for raids as police continue clampdown
Thief Simon Collins, 51, was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars after stealing from stores across Portsmouth. Police said the result shows the tough action offenders will face for thieving.
Sergeant Paul Marshall said: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it can fund all sorts of other criminality, and no shop-owner or worker should have to face criminal behaviour and abuse while doing their job. We take reports of this kind extremely seriously and will continue to police retail crime robustly, and put offenders before the courts.
“One very recent success we have seen was on Wednesday 12 June, when we arrested and charged Simon Collins, 51, of no fixed abode, in Portsmouth with seven counts of theft from shops across Portsmouth, including three in the city centre. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he pled guilty and was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment for the thefts, which included stealing £185.85 worth of food items from the Sainsbury’s on Commercial Road.
"We appreciate the support of all the initiatives that help us reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the City centre, which ultimately assists us in achieving our collective goal of seeking justice for victims and putting offenders like Collins behind bars.”
It comes as High Street brands of all shapes and sizes have joined the Portsmouth Eye security team to deter theft and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Commercial Road, Cascades Shopping Centre and elsewhere. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Portsmouth City Council (PCC) and local politicians have all backed the project in a bid to keep residents safe and regenerate the high street.
Radios, CCTV cameras and a high-tech database are at the initiative’s disposal. Andy Kircher, operations director at Portsmouth Eye, said it has worked wonders at reducing crime since December 2023.