Portsmouth woman, 46, still under suspicion after money stolen from pensioner in 90s
A woman arrested by police for fraud following a probe into theft of money from a woman in her 90s is still being investigated.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
A 46-year-old woman was arrested during a police raid on April 4 on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Buckingham Green, Buckland.
The arrest was part of an investigation into the suspected theft of money from a woman in her 90s. The woman arrested was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued.
The woman has now been re-bailed until October 4.