News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Portsmouth woman, 46, still under suspicion after money stolen from pensioner in 90s

A woman arrested by police for fraud following a probe into theft of money from a woman in her 90s is still being investigated.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

A 46-year-old woman was arrested during a police raid on April 4 on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Buckingham Green, Buckland.

READ NOW: Man still under suspicion for threats to kill

The arrest was part of an investigation into the suspected theft of money from a woman in her 90s. The woman arrested was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued.

Police operation Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice operation Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police operation Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

The woman has now been re-bailed until October 4.