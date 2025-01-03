Portsmouth woman pleads guilty to £1,500 shoplifting spree in Fareham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth woman has pled guilty to a number of shoplifting offences that took place at the end of last year.

Deborah Holmes, 46, of Wallisdean Avenue in Portsmouth pled guilty to seven shoplifting offences when appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 2. The incidents all took place in the Fareham area and amounted to over £1,500 worth of goods being stolen.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ A woman has pleaded guilty to a series of shoplifting incidents in Fareham in which more than £1,500 worth of goods were stolen.”

Holmes admitted to the following offences:

Theft of £150 worth of goods from Co-op in Highlands Road, Fareham, on November 26, 2024.

Theft of £320 worth of goods from BP Garages in Bridge Road, Park Gate, on November 24.

Theft of £171.55 worth of goods from Co-op in Highlands Road on October 26.

Theft of £368.15 worth of goods from Co-op in Warsash Road, Warsash, on December 1.

Theft of £183.70 worth of goods from Co-op in Bridge Road, Park Gate, on December 5.

Theft of £100 worth of goods from Co-op in Highlands Road on December 10.

Theft of £234.50 worth of goods from BP Garages in Bridge Road, Park Gate, on December 18.

The police spokesperson added: “Holmes, of Wallisdean Avenue in Portsmouth, was remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on January 31.”