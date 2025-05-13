A woman who needed hospital treatment for injuries to her head after a fight with a PCSO (Police Community Support Worker) has been named and charged over an alleged racist assault.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Laura Randall, 51, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being involved in an incident with a PCSO in Commercial Road on Tuesday May 6.

A friend of Randall, of Old Commercial Road, previously said there was “no need for such serious force” from the PCSO following the incident around 2.10pm.

Meanwhile, Hampshire Police had alleged the PCSO was assaulted by Randall after accusations she had been abusive to shoppers. Then, during the struggle, the woman suffered a cut to her head before being taken to hospital.

A force statement said last week: “Shortly after 2.10pm on Tuesday (6 May) a PCSO on foot patrol on Commercial Road was approached by a member of the public raising concerns about a woman being verbally abusive towards shoppers.

“The PCSO approached the woman and was assaulted, but not seriously injured. During the assault the woman sustained a cut to her head which required treatment at hospital after officers provided first aid at the scene.

“The injury is not serious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the friend of Randall last week described her injuries as “serious” and said she was in a “bad way” before adding: “There was no need for such serious force.”

Now police have said Randall has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and racially aggravated common assault.

At court, she was bailed to appear again at the same court on 5 June.