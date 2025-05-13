A man has appeared in court charged with the murder and rape of Joanna Derkacz - having previously been charged with coercive control.

Joanna Derkacz

Stephen Sexton, 37, appeared in the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court this afternoon for a preliminary hearing following the death of his former girlfriend.

Joanna’s body was discovered by police inside the house the couple lived in Nevinson Way, Waterlooville, On December 28, 2023, at 11.30am .

Sexton was then charged with coercive control and criminal damage as police enquiries continued. However, on Friday police announced he had now been charged with murder and rape.

It was previously alleged that Sexton controlled Joanna for 16 months prior to her death and the pair had been in a relationship for three years in total.

A police statement said on Friday: “Detailed investigation has been undertaken to establish what happened and how Joanna died. Expert evidence reports following a Home Office Post-Mortem have subsequently led to these charges being brought.”

Sexton, who was previously bailed to Cherrywood Gardens in Totton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today having been remanded in custody at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 10).

At the hearing today he was remanded in custody ahead of a two-week trial date set for November 10. A pre-trial hearing will next be heard on June 23. No pleas have been entered.