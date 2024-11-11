Prolific Gosport shoplifter jailed after pinching £100 worth of goods and assaulting three people
Linzi Wratten, 38, of South Street, Gosport, has been handed prison time as well as Criminal Behaviour Order. This comes after she assaulted three members of staff after attempting to steal £79.95 worth of goods from Co-op on Forton Road.
This incident took place on Monday, November 4 and Wrattan had already stolen meat and coffee worth £31.96 from Farmfoods on Forton Road. Meanwhile, on Friday, October 25, she stole fish and meat worth £75 from Waitrose on Stoke Road.
Wratten was arrested and later charged with two counts of theft from a shop, one count of attempted theft from a shop, two counts of assault by beating and one count of common assault.
She pleaded guilty to all offences and was a jailed for four months at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 5.
Sergeant Rhys McCarthy, from the Gosport Neighbourhoods Policing Team, said: “We know the impact Linzi Wratten’s actions had on businesses, shop workers and the wider community in Gosport.
“Not only did Wratten steal from shops, she also assaulted members of staff when they had a right to feel safe at their place of work.
“Our message is clear – shoplifting and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Gosport.
“She has now been jailed and will have strict CBO conditions imposed on her when she is released.
“Please continue to report incidents like this to us as we will do all we can to put those responsible before the courts.
“We will look at all options available to us, including CBOs, in our relentless pursuit of criminals.”
Wratten was also handed a two-year CBO, which sets out a number of conditions to limit her behaviour.
Under the conditions of the CBO, she must not enter any retail/business premises if banned from doing so.
Also, she must place all items into baskets or trolleys and present means to pay for goods upon request. If asked to do so, she must leave the retail/business premises immediately.