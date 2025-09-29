Police have released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a purse was reportedly stolen from a woman in a supermarket.

The incident happened at around 12pm on Tuesday, July 1 at Farmfoods on Fratton Road. A woman in her 30s reported that her purse had been stolen while she was shopping.

The police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to and asking for anyone who recognises him to get in contact.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman's purse was stolen at Farmfoods in Fratton on Tuesday, July 1. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries, such as reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to who may be able to provide more information.

“If you recognise this man, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250290502.”

Information can also be supplied to the police online via their website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.