"Incredible" Gosport man reunited with officers who helped save his life after suffering heart attack behind the wheel of his car

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
A Gosport man has been reunited with the police officers who helped save his life after he suffered a heart attack behind the wheel of his car.

James Masson, 87, suffered the heart attack while driving on Privett Road on December 4, 2024. Police were the first on the scene and provided CPR immediately with an armed response unit arriving shortly after with a defibrillator.

Five officers helped to provide CPR and gave treatment until the South Central Ambulance Service arrived. Almost a year on, James has reunited with three of the officers that helped save his life.

Officers who helped 87-year-old James Masson from Gosport when he had a cardiac arrest in his car in December 2024 are reunited with him.placeholder image
Officers who helped 87-year-old James Masson from Gosport when he had a cardiac arrest in his car in December 2024 are reunited with him. | Gosport Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On December 4, 2024, police attended a road traffic collision. We appealed for witnesses at the time because the driver, an 87-year-old man from Gosport, suffered life-threatening injuries.

“We can now confirm that our driver was James Masson - a local man that is loved and adored by his friends and family. James had suffered a heart attack whilst driving. Police arrived as quickly as we could and began CPR straight away.

“An armed response unit arrived with a defibrillator in a matter of minutes and all five officers performed CPR and gave treatment until South Central Ambulance Service arrived. Through the incredible efforts of all the services involved, James has now made a full recovery and almost a year later three out of five of the officers had the opportunity to meet James and his family, who kindly shared with us coffee and cake.

“It was an absolute honour to meet James and hear about his incredible life and to have this opportunity to celebrate his remarkable journey to recovery. “

The officers who worked to save James life were PC Williams ( 28411) , PC Cole (29988), PC Bark (29126), PC Jones (27956) and PS Wrenn (20587).

