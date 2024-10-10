Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readers have rallied round in support of a “poor” and “hungry” man hunted by police over £14.64 worth of groceries being stolen from Sainsbury’s.

Police want to speak to this man | Hants Police

The force released a CCTV image of the slim white man aged between 35 to 40 with a shaved head and “some hair on top”, as reported.

It followed a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury’s on Tollbar Way, Hedge End, which involved the theft of £14.64 worth of groceries between 7.35am and 7.50am on Monday 23 September.

The man is around 5ft 10ins tall who was mostly clean shaven and was wearing a khaki green hooded jumper, black trousers, black casual shoes. “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” a police statement said.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240411021.”

But police have come under fire from readers of The News following their appeal to catch the shoplifter. One person wrote on social media: “You think police have bigger things to deal with.”

Another wrote: “Looks like he’s grabbed some food, can’t blame him for the price of things.”

A third said: “What if he’s fallen on hard times and has starving kids at home.”

A fourth wrote: “Not condoning it but people have high value items like bikes, cars etc stolen…and nothing.”

A fifth posted: “Hunting over £15 yet police have ignored these sorts of thefts for years. The horse has bolted.”

A sixth added: “Poor guy, hope he gets away with it. He’s clearly hungry or needs to feed someone. Let it be.”