Several officers stop man on busy Portsmouth road over drugs suspicion

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:59 BST
A man suspected of drug offences was stopped by police on a busy city centre road.

Two police vans with several officers were seen taking the male into a force vehicle on St Michael’s Road around 3.15pm during heavy traffic.

Officers had stopped a car before carrying out a search of the man using powers where they suspect drug offences have taken place. However, checks revealed no offences had been committed.

A police spokesperson said: “No arrests, a (drugs) search was conducted on a male but this was negative.”

