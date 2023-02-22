News you can trust since 1877
Shaye Groves: Bodyworn footage shows the moment Leigh Park killer opens door to police after murdering Frank Fitzgerald

Police have released footage of the moment Shaye Groves opened the door to them after she killed Frankie Fitzgerald.

By Tom Morton
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:40pm

Officers knocked her house on Sunday, July 17 last year after being told that someone had died.

Hampshire Constabulary has now released body-worn camera footage of the moment she opens the door, and the moment she is told, in her kitchen, that she is being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Groves is smoking and on the phone, looking distracted when police arrive. When arrested she appears to accept her fate.

Shaye Groves opens the door of her Leigh Park home to police after murdering Frankie Fitzgerald Picture: Hampshire police
