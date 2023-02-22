Shaye Groves: Bodyworn footage shows the moment Leigh Park killer opens door to police after murdering Frank Fitzgerald
Police have released footage of the moment Shaye Groves opened the door to them after she killed Frankie Fitzgerald.
Officers knocked her house on Sunday, July 17 last year after being told that someone had died.
Hampshire Constabulary has now released body-worn camera footage of the moment she opens the door, and the moment she is told, in her kitchen, that she is being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Groves is smoking and on the phone, looking distracted when police arrive. When arrested she appears to accept her fate.
