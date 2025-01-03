Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been jailed for 30 weeks after stealing almost £2,500 worth of goods.

Victoria Attrell, aged 36, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on January, 1, 2025 where she pleaded guilty to stealing £1,500 worth of meat from BP Portchester on August, 31, 2024.

She also pleaded guilty to pinching £115.98 worth of goods from Co-op in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Waterlooville, on December 9.

The December offence was committed whilst Attrell was serving a suspended sentence which had been given to her for a previous theft series, comprising of 16 offences committed between November 9 and November 28, 2024.

Attrell, of Hampshire Street in Portsmouth, has now been jailed for 30 weeks, which includes the activation of her previous suspended sentence.