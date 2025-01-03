Shoplifter jailed after pinching £1,500 worth of meat from BP store in Portchester
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Victoria Attrell, aged 36, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on January, 1, 2025 where she pleaded guilty to stealing £1,500 worth of meat from BP Portchester on August, 31, 2024.
She also pleaded guilty to pinching £115.98 worth of goods from Co-op in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Waterlooville, on December 9.
The December offence was committed whilst Attrell was serving a suspended sentence which had been given to her for a previous theft series, comprising of 16 offences committed between November 9 and November 28, 2024.
During that shoplifting spree, she stole £869.55 worth of goods from shops in Havant, and one shop in Southbourne, West Sussex.
Attrell, of Hampshire Street in Portsmouth, has now been jailed for 30 weeks, which includes the activation of her previous suspended sentence.