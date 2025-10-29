A shoplifter has been jailed for 12 months after stealing thousand of pounds worth of goods over a three month spell.

Gareth Todd, 40, of Middle Mead, Fareham, pleaded guilty to 37 shoplifting offences after stealing £3,689.33 worth of goods from five Co-Op stores between July and September this year.

Todd appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 8, where the 12 month sentence was handed down. Police have hailed the sentence, stating shoplifting will “not be tolerated” in the city.

PC Nigel Evans from the Southsea Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am pleased with this result and to see Todd face jail time for these offences. Targeting shoplifters remains a priority in Portsmouth and we are committed to getting justice both for the businesses that are effected and the employees who often have to deal with abuse and violence from the offenders.

“Shoplifting will not be tolerated in Portsmouth, and we will continue to deal with offenders robustly and pursue custodial sentences where we can.

“Please continue to report incidents of shoplifting to us, as this helps us build a stronger picture of prolific offenders and hot-spot areas for crime.”

The full list of Todd’s offences can be found below:

July 18 – theft of £71.85 worth of meat from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

July 18 – theft of £114.20 worth of meat and confectionery from Co-Op on Francis Avenue

July 19 – theft of £53.75 worth of meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

July 19 – theft of £75.35 worth of cheese from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

July 21– theft of £84.89 worth of meat from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

July 22 – theft of £45.00 worth of dog food from Co-Op on Tangier Road

July 22 – theft of £35.25 worth of meat and salad from Co-Op on Tangier Road

July 23 – theft of £78.79 worth of meat from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

July 24– theft of £79.55 worth of meat from Co-Op on Elm Grove

July 29 – theft of £85.50 worth of dairy products from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

July 30 – theft of £103.90 worth of meat and beer from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 5 – theft of £183.75 worth of meat and dairy products from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 9– theft of £200.74 worth of of dairy products, meat and household goods from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 10– theft of £20.59 worth of household goods from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 10 – theft of £101.77 worth of confectionary from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 11 – theft of £77.40 worth of meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 12 – theft of £50.19 worth of meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 12 – theft of £83.75 worth of confectionery from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 12 – theft of £84.49 worth of household products and beer from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

August 12– theft of £105.01 worth of household goods from Co-Op on Francis Avenue

August 12 – theft of £54.10 worth of meat from Co-Op on Elm Grove

August 13 – theft of £56.18 worth of meat from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

August 14 – theft of £164.91 worth of meat and cheese from Co-Op on Elm Grove

August 16 – theft of £109.43 worth of meat from the Co-Op on Fawcett Road

August 17 – theft of £10.19 worth of meat from the Co-Op on Elm Grove

August 17 – theft of £92.23 worth of meat and household goods from Co-op on Great Southsea Street

August 17 – theft of £177.77 worth of meat and dairy products from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 18 – theft of £195.03 worth of household goods, beer, meat and cheese from Co-Op on Francis Avenue

August 18 – theft of £255.94 worth of household goods, beer, wine and meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

August 25 – theft of £90.50 worth of meat from Co-Op on Fawcett Road

August 27 – theft of £7.65 worth of confectionery from Co-Op on Elm Grove

August 31 – theft of £78.00 worth of meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

September 6 – theft of £83.75 worth of meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

September 6 – theft of £136.60 worth of food items from Co-Op on Tangier Road

September 12 – theft of £207.50 worth of confectionery from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street

September 13 – theft of £126.89 worth of confectionery from Co-Op on Elm Grove

September 13 – theft of £106.94 worth of meat from Co-Op on Great Southsea Street