A man has been jailed after a burglary forced two terrified children to flee through an open window.

Robert Ramsey, 35, formerly of Bredon Walk in Fareham, was sentenced to 145 weeks and 6 days imprisonment following a number of offences. One of which saw Ramsey enter an address on Tyseley Road, Portsmouth after a 13-year-girl, accompanied by a friend, left the front door open for her mum who was a few minutes behind them.

After helping himself into the house, the frightened girls escaped through a window and Ramsey stole several items, including a mobile phone, i-Pad and an X-Box controller, before leaving the address. He was captured entering the property on a doorbell camera and subsequently identified by the police.

Ramsey pleaded guilty to burglary and theft along with the below offences:

Possessing a knife blade in a public place on Burrfields Road on Friday, July 25

Theft of a bike from Heathfield Road on Saturday, June 28

Theft of £29.99 worth of items from Holland & Barrett on Palmerston Road on Monday, June 16

Theft of £125.12 worth of items from Brewers at The Pompey Centre on Wednesday, June 4

He was sentenced to over two and a half years in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, October 24.

Detective constable Paul Osbourne of the Eastern Area Crime Team said, “I am pleased with Friday’s result and to see Ramsey jailed for these offences.

“The burglary in particular has had a significant impact on the children who were at the address that day, who have been left feeling unsafe in their own home as a direct impact of Ramsey’s actions.

“Burglary is serious and intrusive crime which can have a real long-lasting impact on victims. People deserve to feel safe in their own homes and offenders who take this security away from them should always face justice for their actions.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message to any would be offenders that we take this behaviour very seriously and that, if you chose to go ahead with these actions, you will be pursued and you will face prison-time.”

The police urge anyone who has been the victim of burglary, or anyone who has any information on burglary or stolen goods, to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.