Police have released the CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after two separate shoplifting incidents.

Around £200 worth of meat and alcohol were reportedly taken from the Tesco on Hamble Lane in Bursledon on Friday, May 30 and Thursday, June 5.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they believe can help them with their investigation.

Police have released the image of a man they would like to speak to after £200 of meat and alcohol, were stolen from Tesco in Bursledon. | Hampshire police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with two reported shopliftings at Tesco, Hamble Lane, Bursledon.

“We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you witnessed anything of the incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250258430.”

The police advise you can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.