Small dog killed by “XL-Bully type” canine during walk in Portsmouth park

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 13:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A small dog was killed by an “XL-Bully type” canine during a walk in a Portsmouth park.

Alexandra Park, Hilsea. Alexandra Park, Hilsea.
Alexandra Park, Hilsea. | The News

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information after the horrible incident in Alexandra Park on Wednesday 30 April between 5pm and 6pm.

“It happened when a 65-year-old man was walking his brown cockapoo when another dog, described as a large white and ginger XL-Bully type, attacked his dog,” police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cockapoo has since died from its injuries and we would now like to speak to anyone who can help us identify the dog and its male owner.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250203301, or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice