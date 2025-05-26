Small dog killed by “XL-Bully type” canine during walk in Portsmouth park
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information after the horrible incident in Alexandra Park on Wednesday 30 April between 5pm and 6pm.
“It happened when a 65-year-old man was walking his brown cockapoo when another dog, described as a large white and ginger XL-Bully type, attacked his dog,” police said.
“The cockapoo has since died from its injuries and we would now like to speak to anyone who can help us identify the dog and its male owner.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250203301, or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/