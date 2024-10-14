Southsea car meet up duo arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:12 BST
Two men have been arrested following a large car meet in Hampshire last month.

The two men, a 32-year-old and a 21-year-old from Caerphilly, Wales, have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice following the car meet in Southsea on Saturday, September 21. Police also seized a number of items from the younger man’s address including a zombie knife and items that indicated an intent to supply drugs.

Around 500 people attended the meet which started in Winchester before moving on to Southsea. Officers who turned up at the Southsea stage of proceedings had rocks thrown at them. Six people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving while some were also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The 32-year-old from Wales was one of those already arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving previously. The 21-year-old had attended a voluntary interview.

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary's Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our teams continue to work hard to identify anyone involved in alleged offences during the car meet last month. 

"The kind of dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour seen at this meet has a considerable effect on our communities, something we take extremely seriously. 

"Our investigation is not about preventing those genuine car enthusiasts from showing off their passion, but is about taking action against anyone using events as an opportunity to engage in criminal acts."

Police are still appealing for anyone with information or footage of the meet to come forwards by calling them on 101, or by visiting their website, and quoting 44240406801. You can also report incidents of dangerous or anti-social driving through Hants SNAP, which is a police initiative aimed at dealing with alleged road traffic offences

