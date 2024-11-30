Police have released an appeal for information after a prisoner escaped custody while being transferred to hospital.

Kye Thomas escaped custody while being transported to a Winchester hospital. | Hampshire Police

Kye Thomas, 27, of Basingstoke, was being escorted to a hospital in Winchester on Friday, November 29 when he made his escape. Police are warning people not to approach him but to get in contact with them immediately if they have information on his whereabouts.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our officers have been conducting extensive searches this evening to locate him. However, we are now turning to the public for assistance. Thomas is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, and with ginger hair.

“We are carrying out enquiries in Basingstoke this evening, but Thomas also has links to Andover. If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead please call 999, quoting the reference number 1176 of yesterday’s date (November 29).

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The spokesperson added: “Anyone found to be harbouring Thomas in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence themselves and be liable for arrest.”