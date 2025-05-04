Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea man has been arrested after a man reported having acid thrown at him.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent following an incident on Saturday, May 3 at around 7.30pm on Albert Road. A man in his 30s was chased by a man who had an extendable baton and then had acid thrown at him.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forwards. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating an assault in Southsea are appealing for witnesses.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may assist? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250193037. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. ”

Police advise that information can also be submitted via their website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

The man has been released on police bail.