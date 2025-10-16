Doorbell footage catches Southsea man trying to break into home key safe

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
A Southsea man has been charged with attempted burglary after doorbell footage caught him trying to break into a key safe.

Mohammed Alkhodiri, 25, of Percy Road, was caught on camera trying to break into the key safe of an address on Fratton Road overnight between Tuesday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 1.

Alkhodiri was subsequently arrested and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on October 4.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by the Fratton and Baffins Neighbourhood Policing Team, Alkhodiri has been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal and going equipped for burglary.

”He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on October 4, where he has been remanded into custody to appear at the same court on December 11.”

