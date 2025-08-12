Southsea man denies sharing photo of woman in “intimate state”

A Southsea man has denied sharing a photo of a woman in an “intimate state”.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ethan Orchard, 29, of Highland Road, pleaded not guilty to sharing a photograph or filming a person in an intimate state for the purpose of sexual gratification when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court. The alleged offence took place between March 8, 2023, and January 5, 2024.

The court charge said: “You for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification for yourself or another person, intentionally shared photographs which showed or appeared to show another person in an intimate state when the sharing of that photograph or film was without that person’s consent.”

Orchard was granted unconditional bail with a trial date set for May 11 next year. A pre-trial hearing review will take place on January 23.

