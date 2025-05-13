Southsea men arrested after police stumble across cash in BMW pulled over to check windows
As reported, a police van and two cars were captured in New Road East on Friday around 11.30pm.
A video showed a man being taken into the van while being flanked by officers after his arrest. A second male was also seen being arrested.
Police have now revealed two men from Southsea, both 32, were arrested at the scene. Enquiries are now ongoing into the incident.
A force spokesperson said: “At around 11.20pm on Friday (9 May) officers stopped a black BMW on New Road East to check the visibility of the front windows. A quantity of cash was seized by officers.
“A 32-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of driving over the specified drug limit and has been released under investigation. He was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property and has been released on police bail until August 10.
“A second man, a 32-year-old from Southsea, has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property and has been released on police bail until August 10.”