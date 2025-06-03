An axe is among almost 900 offensive weapons have been removed from the county’s streets thanks to a week of action by Hampshire Police and its community partners to tackle knife crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Police made 19 arrests for knife-related offences and removed a total of 890 knives from our streets during Operation Sceptre where it also executed a weapons-related warrant, conducted searches, and seized knives, a knuckle duster, BB guns and an axe.

Officer with metal detector searching for knives and weapons | Hants Police

A variety of other tactics were used by the force; including weapons sweeps, engagement with schools and local communities, knife arches in public places, and knife surrender bins for the public to hand over any bladed weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forming a significant part of the week of action were 320 community engagement activities were also carried out across the county including visits to schools, colleges and youth clubs aimed at helping young people to move away from violence and involvement in gang activity. Officers also educated the wider community on risks and consequences of knife crime and providing reassurance and advice towards building community resilience.

Officers visited Crofton School in Stubbington as part of their week of action. | Hants Police

The week also focused on education and engagement with members of the public and retailers who sell knives, with strict rules in place for retailers selling knives. Neighbourhood and Licencing officers carried out spot checks and spoke to shop staff about the sale of knives to ensure they were aware of restrictions in place and the need for ID checks it comes as 25 test purchases were made at businesses across the county with 28 per cent failing to carry out the required checks.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s tactical lead for knife crime, Inspector Mike Minnock, said: “This week of action has seen really positive results that are a direct cause of meaningful action – from engagement with young people, to strong collaboration with our partners and a shared commitment to making our streets safer. It’s only by working together that we can create lasting change and protect our communities because policing cannot do it alone.

“The majority of retailers are working with us to ensure dangerous weapons don’t end up in the wrong hands and prevent the sale of knives to young people. There is still work to be done and we are committed to cracking down on those that continue to break the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week of action was carried out in Hampshire | Hants Police

“It’s also very positive to have met with so many members of the community, and it’s clear we all have the same determination to tackle knife crime. Over the last three years, we are continuing to see a 22.4 per cent reduction in serious offences involving a knife across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, which isn’t the same in other parts of the country.

“Whilst that is only a statistic – we know, feel and see first-hand the tragic consequences and far reaching impact that knife crime has on individuals, families and communities. This Force is committed to make our streets safer and to build brighter futures for all

“If someone you know is carrying a knife you can report it to the police, speak to a trusted family member or teacher, or you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

If you are worried or concerned about knife crime, support is available through the charity The Ben Kinsella Trust and you can also speak to us by calling 101 and asking for the local Neighbourhood Team. In an emergency, always call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there are areas where you live or spend time that don’t feel safe you can report this anonymously via StreetSafe. The information is given to your local police force who can then look at what they can do to improve safety in that area. Anonymous reporting is available through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.