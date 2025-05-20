The police have launched a campaign to ‘robustly’ tackle and prevent knife crime following the sentencing of a teenager who stabbed a boy in the city centre.

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders institution after another 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Portsmouth in January.

The sentencing coincides with the launch of Operation Sceptre, a police campaign to tackle knife crime in the area.

Police in Commercial Road after boy suffers suspected stab wound to chest on Saturday evening | Stu Vaizey

Emergency services raced to Commercial Road, in Portsmouth, on Saturday, January 25 after receiving reports at 5.24pm that a 16-year-old victim had sustained a stab wound to his chest.

The defendant admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 10.

The 16-year-old boy, from Leicestershire, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, May 15 where he was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders institution.

District commander for Portsmouth, Supt Paul Markham said: “I’m pleased that this court result underlines that we will not tolerate knife crime in Portsmouth.

“There are serious consequences for everyone involved in crimes like this, whether you are a victim or you have chosen to carry a knife.

“It’s important that we also highlight that tackling serious violence such as this, robustly dealing with offenders and working in partnership to prevent offending remain a priority in the city.”

The victim who had been stabbed was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged and continues his recovery.

Further arrests were made as part of the police investigation including a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has since been released from bail without charge and will face no further action.

A 17 year-old boy from Gosport, two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have also all been released from bail without charge and will face no further action.

Supt Markham added: “This week will see Operation Sceptre taking place. This is Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s force-wide week of action to tackle knife crime. In Portsmouth, there are permanent knife surrender bins at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre and Portsmouth Central Police Station.

“A key focus of our work is prevention, and during the week of action, officers will run community engagement events across the city, including schools, community centres and youth clubs, to provide further education on the risks and consequences that come with choosing to carry a knife.

“We continuously work with partners to manage individuals at risk of reoffending, identifying those who have been involved with knife-related offences and providing opportunities for engagement and diversion, pursuing prosecution and enforcement when appropriate”.

As part of Operation Sceptre, police were spotted ‘scouring the undergrowth’ surrounding Milton Park yesterday (May 19) where they discovered a kitchen knife and a heavy metal pole with sharp ends tucked away.

Both items have been safely disposed of and this is just one area that officers will be searching over the course of the next week to aid the prevention of knife crime.