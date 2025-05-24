A hidden kitchen knife and ‘heavy metal pole with sharp ends’ have been found by police as part of a major crackdown and educational drive to tackle knife crime in the city.

Officers visited schools and youth clubs as part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to ensure residents are safe from knife crime in their community, as well as carrying our searches in a number of green spots in areas where knives could be hidden.

One of the searches in Milton Park resulted in police finding a knife and a pole which had has been hidden in the undergrowth.

Portsmouth Police said: “Our eagle eyed PCSO colleagues located a kitchen knife as well as a heavy metal pole with sharp ends both tucked away from view. Please rest assured that these items have now been seized and disposed swiftly.”

The metal pole was found in Milton Park by police in Portsmouth | Hants Police

As well as carrying out searches, officers and PCSOs also visited a number of schools, youth clubs and colleges around the city to talk to young people about knife crime and the carrying of other weapons and to give advice and support - ensuring the know the consequences of carrying knifes and to answer questions.

Portsmouth Police said: “We had some fantastic discussions with students around the risks posed by carrying weapons and also provided a great opportunity to increase knowledge, understanding and awareness in relation to knife crime.

“Working in collaboration with education providers is critical in maximising our engagement opportunities to young people and the feedback so far this week has been amazing!”

Police searched green spaces in the area where it is believed knifes and weapons are hidden | Hants Police

At the start of Operation Septre District Commander for Portsmouth, Supt Paul Markham said that the city ‘will not tolerate knife crime’ and the force-wide action this week was a vital part of the work to reduce it.

He said: “There are serious consequences for everyone involved in crimes like this, whether you are a victim or you have chosen to carry a knife. It’s important that we also highlight that tackling serious violence such as this, robustly dealing with offenders and working in partnership to prevent offending remain a priority in the city.

“We continuously work with partners to manage individuals at risk of reoffending, identifying those who have been involved with knife-related offences and providing opportunities for engagement and diversion, pursuing prosecution and enforcement when appropriate”.

Knife crime | Fearless.org

The crackdown follows growing concerns about an increase in knife crime across the area as well as in and around the city, including knives being brought into schools. There have also been a number of recent high profile knife crimes and court cases in the area linked to knife crime.

This includes the deaths in 2023 of innocent bystander Aimen Ahmed who was stabbed on steps of Portsmouth Guildhall after being attacked by a man he did not know, and Levi Kent who was stabbed in Gosport following an altercation related to a drug deal.

If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, you can report this anonymously to police or at www.Fearless.org. There are also permanent knife surrender bins at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre and Portsmouth Central Police Station.