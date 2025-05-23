Sussex armed response officers arrest man on the Eastern Road after altercation in Worthing
Police tracked the man’s vehicle after it had left the scene of an altercation on Warren Road, Worthing, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, May 21. It was stopped on the Eastern Road later that afternoon with a 35-year old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of an altercation in Warren Road, Worthing, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 21 May. A vehicle left the area and was later stopped by Sussex Police and Hampshire Constabulary armed response officers in Eastern Road, Portsmouth.
“A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident in Worthing can report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 848 of 21/05.”