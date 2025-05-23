M3 lorry driver rushed to hospital after smashing into central barrier - police update
The northbound carriageway is currently closed between junctions 12 and 13 following the single-vehicle incident just after 7am this morning.
National Highways described the incident as a "medical emergency" and said the road will reopen between 10.30am and 10.45am.
Long delays on the M3 have stretched onto the M27 with a diversion in place. Police are at the scene managing traffic.
Now a force spokesperson has said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the M3, after a lorry collided with the central reservation at about 7.08am. The driver has been taken to hospital.
“The northbound carriageway is currently closed between junctions 12 and 13 so please avoid the area if you can. Thank you for your patience, we will update you as soon as we can.”
The AA said in its latest update: “Road closed and long delays due to crash on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).
“Congestion to M27 J3 (Southampton Docks) and to most roads along the diversion route. The road has been closed since around 8:50am.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.