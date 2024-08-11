Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “sweet” dog who brought “joy” to his family was mauled to death when he was attacked “out of nowhere” by an XL Bully that had escaped its home in Southsea.

Darcy who was mauled to death by an XL Bully in Southsea while out on a walk | Supplied

Two-year-old cavapoo Darcy was enjoying a walk on his lead in Cottage Grove when he was suddenly savaged and left with “horror” injuries to the neck by the “aggressive” Bully dog on Wednesday afternoon.

Three brave members of the public dashed over to help before Darcy was released and the XL Bully was seized. Sadly, after treatment at two veterinary surgeries Darcy died. Adding to the woe of the owners they now have to find several thousand pounds to pay for his treatment after costs for Darcy went over their £10,000 insurance.

The Southsea owners of Darcy, posting on Facebook, said: “We can’t put into words how deeply we feel the loss of our beloved Darcy, who was taken from us in the most traumatic and aggressive way - attacked out of nowhere by an XL Bully running free, whilst we were walking on a lead down Cottage Grove.

“The dog was seized and the owner was charged - knowing there is one danger less to the public it’s the least comfort we can take right now. For the majority of you, who may read my lines, Darcy was ‘just a dog’. But for us, Darcy was family. He was welcomed into our home after multiple losses and he brought so much comfort and joy and crazy fun.

“Parenting a child with complex additional needs can be very isolating, we never fit in with ‘normal families’ because we cannot share the same experiences. Our sweet Darcy was a bridge in between us and others - the ‘normal’ people’: neighbours, dog community, family friends’ children and so on. Darcy was loved by so many and beyond the unconditional love he offered us, he helped us to sense some normality: he initiated play, could follow instructions, he was cheeky.”

The post continued: “We’re beyond grateful for every memory we made together, and I’m not in the position to fully express my feelings at the moment and expand on this; and for all the people who helped us along the way, and for the people who stepped in to rescue us, for the amazing vets who fought so hard for his precious life.

“Darcy passed away after two consecutive days of surgeries at a specialist clinic in Alton. We’re unbelievably proud of him, he fought so hard to stay with us. Unfortunately, we need to pick another fight now for covering all the extra costs that are over our £10,000 insurance policy (we still don’t know as yet the exact amount).

“Our precious friend, Megan, set up a Go Fund page, to come to our help to settle the invoices. We will fight to collect the money from third parties and if we succeed we will return every penny back to the people who donated.”

Megan Smith, organising the fundraiser to raise £2,500, said Darcy suffered “horror” neck injuries and described him as a “sweet” dog. She added: “I can hand on heart say they are the most genuine, wonderful people on this planet and devastated doesn't even come close to how they or we are feeling.”

Police have been contacted for more information.

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/keewex-raise-funds-for-vet-bills