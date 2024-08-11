WATCH: New video emerges of police clashing with protesters on M275 Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 12:59 GMT
A new video has emerged of police clashing with protesters who blocked the M275 in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Hampshire police have released a series of images of people they want to speak to in connection with disorder on the M275 on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.Picture by Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyHampshire police have released a series of images of people they want to speak to in connection with disorder on the M275 on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.Picture by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Hampshire police have released a series of images of people they want to speak to in connection with disorder on the M275 on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.Picture by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Anti-immigration and counter protesters gathered by Kettering Terrace close to Portsmouth International Port at around 8pm - with police saying they prevented violence amid disorderly scenes.

The force reported that some demonstrators temporarily blocked the M275 northbound before moving to the opposite carriageway. “No one was hurt and the groups dispersed a short time later,” a spokesperson previously said. A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway.

Now a video has been released showing the moment police moved some protesters from the motorway. The clip shows a large police presence taking hold of two men and escorting them off the road.

Police have since released images of five people they want to speak to over disorder.

