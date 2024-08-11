WATCH: New video emerges of police clashing with protesters on M275 Portsmouth
Anti-immigration and counter protesters gathered by Kettering Terrace close to Portsmouth International Port at around 8pm - with police saying they prevented violence amid disorderly scenes.
The force reported that some demonstrators temporarily blocked the M275 northbound before moving to the opposite carriageway. “No one was hurt and the groups dispersed a short time later,” a spokesperson previously said. A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway.
Now a video has been released showing the moment police moved some protesters from the motorway. The clip shows a large police presence taking hold of two men and escorting them off the road.
Police have since released images of five people they want to speak to over disorder.