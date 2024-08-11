WATCH: Police chase people opposed to anti-immigration protesters through Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group believed to be in opposition to anti-immigration protesters who blocked the M275 were chased by police, a dramatic video has shown.

Police speaking to people in Guildhall Walk | Supplied

Anti-immigration and counter protesters gathered by Kettering Terrace close to Portsmouth International Port at around 8pm on Wednesday - with police saying they prevented violence amid disorderly scenes, as previously reported.

The force reported that some demonstrators temporarily blocked the M275 northbound before moving to the opposite carriageway. “No one was hurt and the groups dispersed a short time later,” a spokesperson previously said. A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway. Police have released images of five people they want to speak to over the M275 disorder.

It is understood that following the protest, a group opposed to those blocking the M275 attended the area before they were seen running to Commercial Road and through the city centre. The video shows police giving chase with sirens and flashing lights as a mob of people run along the side of the road.

The group were finally stopped in Guildhall Walk where officers reportedly carried out searches on them. No one was arrested. A police spokesperson said there were “no incidents involving weapons” before adding: “After the protest on Wednesday, officers were out in the city and engaging with groups of people.”