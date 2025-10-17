A former teacher has been jailed after admitting to non-recent sexual offences against three teenage girls which police have described as “shocking”.

Leo Norman, 46, of Peartree Avenue in Southampton, was jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a girl 13 to 17 - adult abuse of position of trust. The offences occurred when he was a teacher at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College between 2014 and 2019.

Norman was sentenced on October 17 at Portsmouth Crown Court having pleaded guilty at a hearing on August 11. Two impact statement were read out in court from two women who were abused by Norman when they were girls at the school which detailed the impact of the former teachers offending.

The court heard that the offending included sexual touching which occurred in Norman’s office as other areas of school premises. He also made inappropriate comments to the then pupils which left them feeling uncomfortable.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary's specialist Operation Marmion team, who look into non-recent sexual abuse perpetrated within institutions or by people of prominence, undertook the investigation.

Detective Constable Laura Hardie said: “This is a shocking case where a teacher has abused his position of trust to sexually abuse three teenage girls. These offences took place on separate occasions over a period of a number of years.

“I want to commend the women in this case for the bravery they have shown in talking to police and recounting their experience. In doing so, they have helped bring Norman to justice.

“We know how difficult reporting incidents of this nature can be, and I hope this case shows that no matter when the offence took place, you will be listened to and the matter will be investigated thoroughly.

“As a survivor of sexual abuse, you are also entitled to support whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.”

Information on how to report crimes to the police and the support services on offer can be found at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/.

Anyone impacted by sexual abuse or any other crime, can access free, confidential and independent help and support by contacting the Victim Care Hub on 0808 178 1641 or [email protected] Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm. Outside of those times, or if you live outside Hampshire, you can call 0808 168 9111 or visit the Victim Support website.