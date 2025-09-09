'Parents, please educate yourselves': Teenager pulled over for driving illegal electric pit bike in Havant

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 08:33 BST
An illegal bike has been seized by police officers after a teenager, with no licence, was spotted driving.

Officers have taken to social media after a 16-year-old was seen driving around the Havant area on an illegal electric pit bike with a pillion.

After the driver was pulled over, the police were made aware that he had no licence, no insurance, no tax and no MOT.

A bike has been seized and is due to be destroyed after a teenager was pulled over for riding an illegal electric pit bike through Havant.placeholder image
A bike has been seized and is due to be destroyed after a teenager was pulled over for riding an illegal electric pit bike through Havant. | Hampshire Police

The bike was also not approved for road use resulting in it being seized.

The Facebook post said: “ We do not post everything we do and we appreciate some think we turn a blind eye. We do not, we take action when and where we can...

“That Police car you saw just drive by and do nothing, they are most likely off to a live incident. Not all incidents requiring police need blue lights.

“It's not harmless fun when people are using the roads with no training, no licence and travelling at the speeds observed today. If you want to use our roads you need to do it legally.

“Parents, please educate yourselves on the UK Law before considering to purchasing your children Motor Vehicles.

“Unfortunately, it doesn't matter if you agree with the law or not, the law is the law. We do not make the law, we enforce.”

For more information about crime and traffic updates, click here.

