Teenagers arrested following moped theft in Eastleigh
FOUR teenagers have been arrested after a moped was stolen outside a takeaway pizza venue in Eastleigh.
It comes after a report was made to police regarding the theft of the vehicle at the rear of Papa John’s at around 2.40pm on Sunday, January 2.
CCTV operators located four people in Eastleigh town centre at around 4.35pm, matching the description given by the fast-food restaurant.
Officers were deployed to the scene and detained all four boys.
In a statement Hampshire police said: ‘During a search, officers located a number of items - including two screwdrivers and a balaclava – which were seized as evidence.
‘Two 14 year old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
‘While another 15-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.
‘They have all been released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.’