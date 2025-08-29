Four teenagers have been bailed after a number of cars were damaged in Cowplain with police reassuring the public that they are taking it “extremely seriously”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After concerns raised from the public, the police have moved to reassure people following the “upsetting and disruptive” crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the Waterlooville Police Facebook page said: “We know many of you have been concerned following a recent spike in criminal damage to personal vehicles across Waterlooville over the past few days. I want to personally reassure you that we are taking this extremely seriously.

“Thanks to swift action by our officers and support from the community, you'll have seen from our post yesterday that four arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. They have been conditionally bailed whilst we're continuing our investigations to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“I understand how upsetting and disruptive this has been, and I want to thank everyone who has come forward with information or shared footage—it’s made a real difference. We will continue to patrol the area, please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or questions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the teenagers were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage but one of the boys from Waterlooville was also charged on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Police called for any witnesses to come forward following the incident.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information which could assist our investigation.

“To report to us, please call 101 quoting 44250388953, or report online via our website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”